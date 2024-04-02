By Light Announces Strategic Market Expansion Into The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LONDON, U.K., April 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), is excited to announce its market expansion into the United Kingdom. This move represents a significant step in By Light's strategy to deliver modernized simulation, training, and cyber expertise globally, with a special focus on supporting the U.K. Ministry of Defence's (MoD) training and cyber needs.







By Light's acquisition of Veraxx Engineering Corporation, a provider of immersive, high-fidelity flight simulation training technologies, alongside its wholly owned subsidiary Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), positions the company to offer an expanded set of products and services that cater to a broad spectrum of military training requirements. By Light, CESI, and Veraxx have all delivered capabilities to the U.K. MoD within the last year. This strategic expansion is aligned with By Light's mission to deliver secure, effective training solutions, at the point of need, for mission success across the globe.

The continued expansion into the U.K. market leverages By Light's comprehensive suite of capabilities in cyber, C5ISR, digital services, and modeling, simulation, and training to provide advanced, integrated solutions to enhance interoperability and operational readiness. By integrating disparate systems and creating synthetic environments, By Light is revolutionizing military training to ensure seamless interoperability and combined arms training at scale.

By Light CEO Bob Donahue emphasized,“Our expansion into the UK is a testament to our commitment to providing the most advanced training solutions to the U.K. MoD and our allies. With the synergies between By Light, CESI, and Veraxx, we are uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled training readiness to meet the evolving needs of the Warfighter.”

Adding to the narrative, Sanjay Khetia, Director of By Light Technologies Limited, the new U.K. entity, stated,“The U.K. market presents a tremendous opportunity for By Light to showcase its leading-edge training and simulation capabilities. We are passionate about building a UK sovereign capability, by adapting our proven solutions and our interoperable training capabilities, which were collaboratively developed with the U.S. Military, to smartly deploy new technologies without limiting current capabilities.”

CESI is the lead developer and provider of the U.S. Army's Synthetic Training Environment (STE) software that converges live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training environments into a single, holistic platform to conduct blended training. At the heart of the STE is the Training Management Tool, which revolutionizes Soldiers' ability to plan, prepare, execute, and assess their training missions, built on the backbone of MSSV to enable distributed training at scale.

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that readies warfighters and federal agencies with technology and systems engineered to connect, protect, and prepare for every next. We deliver mission-ready modeling, simulation and training with customized trainers and high-fidelity cyber ranges to anticipate the next action and dominate the next outcome. We train cyber-ready workforces and deliver enterprise security from identity to monitoring, to detect, deter, and defeat every next threat. At By Light, our partnership-ready work accelerates missions to thrive beyond next.

About CESI:

Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, is a premier integrator and provider of modeling and simulation, wargaming, and cyber training solutions. Since 2004, CESI has been at the forefront of developing, maintaining, and integrating simulation-based training, serious gaming, technical services, training, and other support in LVC and cyber domains. CESI designs, builds, and runs infrastructure, platforms, applications, and processes that enable converged training for the integrated multi-domain force. As a full-spectrum LVC and cyber developer, integrator, and services provider, we deliver open-source solutions that empower our warriors.

About Veraxx :

Veraxx Engineering, a By Light Company, is a leading provider of systems engineering, hardware and software development, integration, and logistics since 1999. Our teams have created high-fidelity, immersive, realistic solutions that generate advanced skills for military pilots, aircrews, and trainers. Veraxx's working knowledge combined with a collaborative approach working closely with our customers, ensures our training solutions meet the most stringent specifications, outperforms expectations – and maximizes mission readiness.

