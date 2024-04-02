Iitian's Bolero SUV Fitted With Self-Driving Technology Impresses Anand Mahindra (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With advancements in automotive technology worldwide, cars are edging closer to achieving autonomous driving capabilities. In India, select car models are already equipped with advanced driver assistance features, such as Level-2 ADAS. However, a recent breakthrough by a startup based in Bhopal has garnered significant attention.



Notably, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, took notice and shared a video showcasing a Bolero SUV from the startup, equipped with self-driving technology. The video demonstrates the SUV smoothly navigating bustling streets without manual steering.

The modified SUV, spearheaded by Sanjeev Sharma, an IIT graduate with a long-standing interest in autonomous technology since 2009, showcases the integration of essential hardware and software for autonomous driving. This includes LiDAR sensors, cameras, radar systems, and a robust central system capable of making real-time decisions.

In the video footage, the Bolero SUV adeptly utilizes its intelligent autonomous technology to navigate through various obstacles and vehicles on the road. It demonstrates skilful manoeuvring through multiple turns in rural settings, safely bypassing groups of pedestrians, parked vehicles, and even police barricades obstructing the road."

