Trinamool Moves ECI Accusing Locket Chatterjee Of 'Pampering' Anti-Social Elements

Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing Locket Chatterjee, the BJP candidate and sitting MP from Hooghly in West Bengal, of "pampering" anti-social elements at her political programmes.

The complaint filed through the state poll panel by Trinamool legislator Asit Majumdar refers to the protests by BJP workers led by Chatterjee at the Bandel police outpost on March 29 alleging police negligence in the case of an attack on local BJP workers reportedly by the anti-social elements of the area.

“Jasoya Devi, the mother of a notorious criminal from Chinsurah in Hooghly district named Sanjay Paswan, was also present at the protest demonstration. I have informed the Election Commission that Locket Chatterjee led the protest in support of anti-social elements who once reigned supreme in the area,” Majumdar said.

Reacting to the complaint, Chatterjee, an actress-turned-politician, claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress has monopolised pampering anti-social and rogue elements for a long time now.

“It is an irony that those who give shelter to anti-social elements at their residences are now accusing us of pampering the same elements,” Chatterjee said.

The Trinamool has fielded another actress-turned-politician, Rachana Banerjee, against Chatterjee from Hooghly. The CPI(M) candidate there is Monodip Ghosh.