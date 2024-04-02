Insights On Platts Dated Brent Prices: Forecasts, Analysis, And Economic Perspectives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Platts Dated Brent is anticipated to maintain an average of $85per barrel in 2024, followed by a moderation to around $79 perbarrel in 2025, as per S&P Global Commodity Insights' base-caseprojection.

Azernews reports that from the start of 2023until the end of March, Platts Dated Brent averaged $83 per barrel,remaining consistent with the overall level for 2023.

In an exclusive interview with S&P Global CommodityInsights, Jim Rogers, chairman of Beeland Interests, Inc., andco-founder of the Quantum Fund, discussed how wars historicallytend to bolster commodity prices, but prolonged conflicts couldhave adverse consequences. Rogers cited current supply constraintsin agricultural and oil production in Ukraine and Russia asexamples.

Rogers emphasised the importance of vigilance not only incommodity investments but also in overall financial investments,urging cautious consideration of the future. He expressed concernsabout signs of resurging inflation, potential interest rate hikes,and a surge in speculation among new investors, cautioning againstperceiving investment as easy money.

Rogers also highlighted the mounting global debt as asignificant concern, warning that the next bear market could besevere given the substantial increase in debt since the 2008financial crisis, including in China, which had relatively low debtlevels 25 years ago.