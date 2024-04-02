Israeli Parliament Passes Law Paving Way For Al Jazeera Closure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to“act immediately to stop” Al Jazeera's operations in the country after the Israeli parliament approved a law that grants senior ministers powers to shut down foreign news networks deemed a security risk, according to Al Jazeera.

“Al Jazeera harmed Israel's security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against Israeli soldiers,” Netanyahu wrote on X, on Monday.“I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activity,” he said.

Meanwhile Al Jazeera in a statement said, in an escalating move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a frantic campaign against Al Jazeera, accusing it of harming Israel's security, actively participating in the October 7 attack, and inciting against Israeli soldiers. Al Jazeera Media Network condemns these statements and sees as nothing but a dangerous ludicrous lie.

Netanyahu could not find any justifications to offer the world for his ongoing attacks on Al Jazeera and Press Freedom except to present new lies and inflammatory slanders against the Network and the rights of its employees.

Al Jazeera holds the Israeli Prime Minister responsible for the safety of its staff and Network premises around the world, following his incitement and this false accusation in a disgraceful manner.

The network stresses that this latest measure comes as part of a series of systematic Israeli attacks to silence Al Jazeera, including the assassination of its correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, the killing of its journalists Samer AbuDaqqa and Hamza AlDahdouh, the bombing of its office in Gaza, the deliberate targeting of a number of Al Jazeera journalists and their family members, and the arrest and intimidation of its correspondents in the field.

Al Jazeera reiterates that such slanderous accusations will not deter us from continuing our bold and professional coverage, and reserves the right to pursue every legal step.

