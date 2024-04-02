COMEX 2024 Features 24 Elements

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Arabian Research Bureau is pleased to announce that COMEX 2024 – Global Technology Show, the leading technology exhibition of the year in the Sultanate of Oman will feature 24 Elements.

For the previous 32 Editions, COMEX has been offering a platform for individuals, businesses, investors, and government bodies and organizations to present their products, innovations that help explore and discuss solutions in the world of tech.

The 33rd Edition of COMEX 2024 is organized under the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, and is set to take place during the period from 27-30 May 2024, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. The event aims to create a convergence point for tech enthusiasts, startups, innovators, industry experts, investors, and visionaries, offering visitors, participants and exhibitors an opportunity to explore, network, and learn about the latest trends and advances in technological development.

The exhibition also highlights cutting-edge and diverse solutions in technology, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, Programming, blockchain technology and electronic and digital knowhow of all kinds.

Furthermore, COMEX 2024 seeks to facilitate the efforts of digital transformation, technological development and diversification of investment in technology, knowledge and innovation in the Sultanate of Oman. Keeping abreast of the accelerated global developments of advanced technologies and the role of technology in the development of capabilities, skills and productivity and its importance in supporting the national economy, COMEX will receive wide participation from various government agencies and regional and international tech companies.

COMEX 2024 aims at showcasing 24 different elements and offers a diverse selection of activities and zones that include the Banking, Fintech and InsureTech Zone, which discusses innovative solutions in the advancement of digital banking, cryptocurrency, digital wallets and much more. The 2nd Digital Government Forum provides valuable insights from keynote speakers and panel discussions featuring top experts from around the GCC, sharing their vision for the future of technology. The COMEX VIP Majlis, which connects industry leaders, potential partners, and like-minded individuals to foster collaboration and innovation in a private zone. The Tech Startup Zone, which promotes new tech companies, as well as provide a platform where emerging startups will pitch their groundbreaking ideas and solutions, and investors are able to scout for promising innovations.

The COMEX exhibition also includes the VIP B2B Buyers and Meeting Zone for businesses looking to invest, collaborate and grow; offering a unique opportunity to capture promising opportunities in the tech sector. The COMEX Workshops, which help to expand knowledge and skills through interactive workshops and training sessions conducted by industry leaders. Drones, Future Mobility, EV, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Zone, a special zone for companies to promote the latest technology in renewable and sustainable energy. As well as several additional features like COMEX Hackathon, Gaming and Esports, Talks and much more.

COMEX 2024 is a groundbreaking exhibition that promises to be an extraordinary showcase of innovation, technology, and cutting-edge solutions. Do not miss the opportunity to be part of Oman's most prestigious tech event.