Krip Suri Says TV Is His Primary Passion, He Derives Immense Fulfillment From The Medium

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Krip Suri, who portrays Agnee in the mystical revenge thriller 'Baghin' shared that television has always been his primary passion, from which he derives immense fulfilment as an artist.

Krip has been a part of TV shows like 'Phulwa', 'Uttaran', 'Laal Ishq', and 'Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan'.

Expressing his profound dedication to his craft, Krip reaffirms his enduring affection for television, stating: "Television has always been my primary passion, where I derive immense fulfilment as an artist. I've had the privilege of collaborating with esteemed producers in television and have been fortunate to be part of exceptional projects over the years."

"While I remained engaged in various endeavours such as web shows and other projects, the timing may not have been conducive to securing significant television roles," he said.

Krip shared how he constantly yearns for meaningful roles.

"Now that I've returned as a strong character with the show 'Baghin', I wish to convey a message to my colleagues in the industry. I implore them to consider me for roles, as I am fully committed to continuing my television journey," he said.

Added Krip: "It's the medium that holds the most significance for me, and I am resolute in remaining an integral part of it."

The show revolves around the character of 'Gauri' played by Aneri who is a simple girl in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan) but due to unforeseen circumstances has to get married to Veer's brother Deva (Ansh Bagri).

Some unfateful event leads her to get possessed by the spirit of a tigress (Baghin), who embarks on a vengeful journey against those responsible for her demise.

'Baghin' airs on Star Bharat.