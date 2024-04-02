Youth High Speed Rail Trip Sets Off Today

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) 300 HK Young People Travel to Changsha, explore the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2024 - Making full use of the long holiday to participate in Mainland China exchange and research activities has become a popular choice for many local young people, allowing them to experience the diverse charm of different cities in China. Co-organised by the Dragon Foundation and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), the "Youth High Speed Rail Trip" with the theme of "Cultural and Creative Experience Journey" departed today (31 March), leading 300 Hong Kong secondary school students to take a high-speed train to Changsha, Hunan Province to explore the cultural and creative industries, education, and historical culture, embarking on a four-day-three-night cultural trip in Hunan. The inaugural ceremony was held at the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station with a lively and vibrant group of students.





The pre-trip survey shown that among the 300 young participants, nearly 70% stated that they had never taken a high-speed rail before, and 85% are going to visit Changsha for the first time. They hope to understand the mainland's academic culture (32.7%), cultural and creative industries (23.7%), media enterprises (21.8%), and food enterprises (21.8%) through this experiential activity. They had previously participated in workshops to understand the development of high-speed rail in China and their positive impact on environmental protection. They will also reflex their learning through the trip by writing up reports in different formats.



Distinguished guests of the opening ceremony included Warner Cheuk Wing-hing , Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration; Wan Ning , Deputy Director General of the Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Ronald Chan Ngok-pang , Head of Mainland Affairs of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Cheung Chi-keung , Chief of Cross Boundary Segment of the MTR Corporation; Lester Garson Huang , Chairman of the Dragon Foundation; Andy Ho Wing-cheong , Adviser to Mainland Affairs Office of HKFYG and a Member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Hsu Siu-man , Executive Director of HKFYG; Annie Tam Kam-lan , Director of the Dragon Foundation and Kenneth Chen Wei-on , President of HKFYG, are the leaders of the delegation.



Lester Garson Huang, Chairman of the Dragon Foundation said that the students response to this trip has been very welcoming and enthusiastic. The Dragon Foundation has always encouraged young people to understand China's achievements and integrate into the overall national development through firsthand experience.



Kenneth Chen Wei-on, President of HKFYG stated that Changsha, as a city with a rich history and culture, has numerous historical sites. Its education and cultural creative industries are also significant within the country. Therefore, it is worth exploring and learning for Hong Kong young people.



As a first-year participant, Cheng Lok Hang enthusiastically expressed his excitement about the upcoming trip. He described it as a great opportunity to delve into the local innovative and creative industries, as well as explore the rich history of Hunan.



Chan Man Yin, after her high-speed railway tour to Guangzhou and Foshan last year, discovered China's sustainable development initiatives, including the application of hydrogen energy across different industries. Excited to share her knowledge with classmates, she now looks forward to learning something new during the upcoming Changsha trip.



Co-organised by the Dragon Foundation and the Hong Kong Youth Federation of Youth Groups, the "Youth High Speed Rail Trip" attracts 300 local young people to embark on a four-day-three-night journey in Changsha, Hunan, experiencing immersive theatre, visiting cultural and creative industry parks, Yuelu Academy, Juzizhou Island, and other historical attractions, as well as exploring the development of engineering machinery manufacturing and agricultural technology.



