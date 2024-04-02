               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran Juggling A Multitude Of Bad Choices


(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel's own April Fool's Day prank was to eliminate one of Iran's top commanders in Syria, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, by striking a building near Tehran's embassy in Damascus, almost flouting international law protecting the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

This act served as a clear warning: Iran must keep its allies and proxies in check, or risk Israel striking Iran without hesitation. It also served as a signal to Hezbollah militias in South Lebanon and the Houthis disrupting international trade in Yemen's waters.

The attack occurred shortly after Turkey's secular opposition won local elections, dealing a blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The result could potentially reshape Turkey's political landscape, particularly since the opposition has traditionally been more pro-Israeli while Erdogan's rule distanced Turkey from Israel.

