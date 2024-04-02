Iran Juggling A Multitude Of Bad Choices

Perhaps Israel's challenge lies in the fact that it cannot afford to eradicate Hamas from Gaza only to have Hamas (or a similar group) resurface elsewhere, whether in the West Bank or within Islamic communities in the West, posing threats to Jews globally.

The pressing question now is: Will this situation lead to an escalation? If Iran responds, it risks direct involvement in a war it has sought to avoid so far, potentially leading to defeat. Alternatively, refraining from a response could invite a US attack against Iran for its active support of the Houthis. Tehran is facing tough choices.

In this context, Russian President Vladimir Putin may have an interest in extending the conflict to Iran. The Islamic terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22 has bewildered Russian security and tarnished Putin's strongman image, casting a shadow on future developments in the war in Ukraine.

Despite significant efforts, Russian troops have thus far failed to breach Ukrainian lines. Their Black Sea fleet has been severely weakened and constrained by Ukrainian drones.

A new Russian offensive is anticipated for the summer, with preparations underway to deploy between 100,000 and 500,000 troops for a major push, though the outcome remains uncertain. An earlier onset of conflict around Iran could potentially ease the Russian military's challenges.

However, another war would present challenges for China, as it maintains friendly relations with Russia and Iran. It could further strain Beijing's ties with the West, especially as President Xi Jinping attempted on March 27 to engage Western businessmen and encourage investment in China.

While the effort did not yield immediate results, everything would become more complicated if Iran were to engage in warfare.