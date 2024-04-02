Brazil Considers Legal Shield For Putin’S Visit Amid Global Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is contemplating the use of diplomatic immunity to facilitate a visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Despite an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant related to the Ukraine conflict, Putin is weighing a trip to Rio for the November G20 Summit upon Lula's invitation.



Brazil, an ICC treaty member, theoretically faces the obligation to detain Putin but has opted for a different approach.



Influential figures like Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira and ex-Chancellor Celso Amorim have signaled a warm welcome for Putin, hinting at protection through state immunity.



This approach has been formally presented to the United Nations, with Brazi aiming to influence the International Law Commission's discussions on diplomatic immunity.



Brazil argues that such immunity fosters peaceful resolutions and amicable international relations, underlining its importance for foreign state officials.







The debate extends to criticisms of how international courts are politicized, with Brazil and Russia arguing that immunity prevents unjust legal actions based on political bias.



This stance takes into account Russia's withdrawal from the ICC in 2016, following its annexation of Crimea and subsequent criticism.



Given Russia's military prowess and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the prospect of Putin's arrest in Brazil appears slim.



Lula's defense of Putin, including opposition to his detention during international engagements, has sparked debate within Brazil and among its Western allies.



Brazil's $11 billion trade with Russia in the past year underscores complex international relations amid discussions on Brazil's commitment to the ICC's framework.



Lula advocates for diplomatic dialogue in international forums and suggests controversial peace negotiations regarding Crimea, indicating Brazil's nuanced foreign policy amidst global tensions.

