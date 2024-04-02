In Ukrainian Armed Forces, Demobilization Of Conscripts Begins

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the demobilization of conscripts has begun today, April 2.

In accordance with Ukrainian President's decree 149/2024 "On the discharge to reserves of conscripts," the release of servicemen whose military service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established time limits has begun today. The demobilization will last until the end of May, according to Ukrinform.

The Head of State instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Defense to organize the transportation of military personnel in compliance with safety requirements and to make payments for these transportation services in accordance with the current tariffs.

As previously reported, the number of people discharged will be equal to the number of those who were drafted, with the exception of military personnel who have signed a contract with the Armed Forces.