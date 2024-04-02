HUR Attacks Shahed Drone Factory In Tatarstan - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry carried out an attack on a Shahed UAV production factory in Tatarstan, which is located 1,000 kilometers away from Ukraine, using drones.
An intelligence source told this to Ukrinform.
"They attacked a factory for the assembly of Shahed kamikaze drones. The Russians label them as Geran-2," the source said.
According to the source, the attack by the HUR drones destroyed the factory's production facilities.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian intelligence officers, together with members of the resistance movement, successfully attacked a group of Russian military and their equipment in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.
