HUR Attacks Shahed Drone Factory In Tatarstan - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry carried out an attack on a Shahed UAV production factory in Tatarstan, which is located 1,000 kilometers away from Ukraine, using drones.

An intelligence source told this to Ukrinform.

"They attacked a factory for the assembly of Shahed kamikaze drones. The Russians label them as Geran-2," the source said.

According to the source, the attack by the HUR drones destroyed the factory's production facilities.

