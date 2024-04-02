South Korea's agricultural, food exports surge in Q1 on US, European demand

(MENAFN) In the first quarter, South Korea experienced a significant surge in the export of agricultural and food products, propelled by heightened demand from the United States and Europe, as per government data released on Tuesday.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the outbound shipment of domestically produced food and farm goods increased by 3.4 percent from the previous year, reaching a new quarterly peak of 2.27 billion U.S. dollars during the January-March period.



Exports to the United States witnessed a notable uptick of 14.2 percent, amounting to 352 million dollars, while shipments to the European Union (EU) and Britain surged by 27.4 percent, totaling 166 million dollars.



Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) saw a modest increase of 3.0 percent, reaching 464 million dollars. However, shipments to Japan experienced a decline of 7.6 percent, totaling 329 million dollars.



In terms of specific items, the export of instant noodles recorded a remarkable surge of 30.1 percent year-on-year, amounting to 270 million dollars in the first quarter. Additionally, export figures for processed rice food spiked by 34.0 percent to 61 million dollars.



Meanwhile, the export of snack products expanded by 6.3 percent, reaching 165 million dollars during the mentioned period.

