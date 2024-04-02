Barbilla National Park, A Hidden Gem In Costa Rica

( MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Barbilla National Park is a hidden gem tucked away in the lush rainforests of Costa Rica. This pristine natural reserve is a paradise for nature lovers, with its abundant wildlife, stunning waterfalls, and diverse ecosystems.

