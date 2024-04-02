'If You Pick Modi, Eating Mutton And Chicken Will Be Banned...' DMK's Outlandish Poll Campaign Pitch (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mudslinging is common during the election season. However, some leaders choose to take it to the next level. Take for instance, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader who has been appealing to the dietary requirements of the electorate. In a video that is going viral on social media, a DMK leader is heard saying during a campaign in Chennai, "If Modi is elected again, you can only eat curd rice and sambar rice, you will be banned from eating mutton, beef and chicken."

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu are set to conclude on the opening day of the elections, with all 39 seats in the state scheduled for polling on April 19.

Known for its efficient election process, Tamil Nadu saw all seats being contested in a single phase during the 2019 elections, a trend that continues in the 2024 polls. This singular phase of polling is the largest among all states, showcasing the state's commitment to expeditious electoral procedures.

Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, holds the fifth-highest number of Lok Sabha seats, with a total of 39 seats. Among these, 32 seats are unreserved, while seven are reserved for SC candidates. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a landslide victory, clinching 38 out of the 39 seats, leaving only one seat for the largest party in the nation.

