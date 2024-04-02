Huma Qureshi Turns 'Gangster' Mode On; Drops Killer Photos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Huma Qureshi, who is currently playing the role of a comedy champion in the show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge', has turned on her 'gangster mode'.

Taking to Instagram, Huma, who enjoys 8.4 million followers, shared a series of pictures wherein she can be see wearing a black bralette with deep neckline, matching leather pants, and a blue denim jacket.

The actress accessorised the outfit with golden earrings, rings, transparent sunglasses, and cherry brown coloured boots.

For the makeup, Huma opted for pink lips, and glossy makeup. She kept her long tresses open.

The post is captioned: "Gangster Mode On!!"

She gave the tune of 'Gangsta Track' by Dark Boy to her post.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Yo gangster", "Killaa", "ace".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma was last seen in the political series 'Maharani' season three as Rani Bharti. It also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The actress next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.