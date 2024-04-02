Saudia Bangladesh Holds Iftar Event

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Saudia Bangladesh orgnised an iftar event at an elite hotel in the capital on March 30, 2024.

The organisation welcomed over 140 guests comprising high officials from several ministries, government, private and non-government organisations, trade partners, private and public industries.



Ahmed Yusuf Walid, Managing Director of Saudia's GSA in Bangladesh Galaxy Group delivered the welcome address.

In his welcome address, Walid thanked all concerned for their continued support that leads to the successful operation of Saudi Arabian Airlines in Bangladesh.

He also expressed his gratitude to all government stakeholders, especially Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and all of the airline's trade partners“for choosing Saudia as their preferred carrier and help Saudia grow in the Bangladesh market”.

Saudia also played audiovisuals on its products and new destinations at the event.

Other high officials from Saudia and its GSA were also present on the occasion.



T