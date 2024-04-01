QIC Group Honours Long-Serving Employees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group) presented long-service awards to 125 employees in Qatar and across the group's regional and international operations in recognition of their dedication and invaluable contribution.

The ceremony, which coincided with the group's 60th anniversary, was held during QIC Group's yearly Ramadan Suhoor.

The group's chief administrative officer, Rashid al-Buainain, presented awards to 65 employees for five years of service, 19 employees (10 years of service), 30 (15 years), six (20 years), and five (25 years).

Al-Buainain said,“Today, we celebrate your individual and collective achievements that have contributed to QIC's journey which began as a national insurance company to now becoming the largest insurance group in the Mena region with a strong presence across the globe.”

He added:“We continue to be driven by a commitment to delivering innovative products and an unparalleled standard of customer experience while contributing to the growth of Qatar's economy, none of which is possible without each and every staff member's commitment, whom we recognise as the backbone of the group.”

