Kuleba To Visit The Hague To Attend Conference On Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 2, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to The Hague to take part in the ministerial conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine”.

The press service of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced this, according to Ukrinform.

The conference aims to discuss point 7 of the Ukrainian Peace Formula - "Restoration of Justice" - and to review the results of documenting and investigating crimes committed by Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine.

The agenda will include further steps towards the creation of a special tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression.

Participants of the conference, organized by Ukraine, the Netherlands and the European Commission, include the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the President of Eurojust, representatives of the International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U) and the International Center for the Prosecution of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

As expected, a political declaration will be adopted following the conference.

In The Hague, Kuleba will also hold a series of bilateral talks, including with his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 28-29, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister paid a working visit to India. With his Indian counterpart, he held a review meeting of the intergovernmental commission. During the meeting, the parties discussed global security and the Peace Formula.