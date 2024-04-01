Car Bomb Kills Russian Collaborator In Luhansk Region - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Russian-occupied city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, a car bomb has killed Valerii Chaika, a local collaborator, former deputy of the Starobilsk District Council and "an advisor to the head of the administration of the Starobilsk district of the LPR."

That's according to the Telegram channel Operatyvnyi Inform , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, in temporarily occupied Starobilsk, a car bomb killed Valerii Hryhorovych Chaika, a traitor to Ukraine. In 2022, Chaika sided with the occupiers and was appointed an 'advisor to the head of the administration of the so-called Starobilsk district of the LPR'," the post said.

Chaika took an active part in the creation of new occupation bodies in the region. He is one of the organizers of the "opening" in Starobilsk of the Russian-controlled "customs post" and the local office of the "LPR Interior Ministry."

Before the occupation, he served as a deputy of the district council.

According to media reports, the explosion occurred outside the building of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Luhansk.