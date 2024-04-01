Telangana Chief Secretary Orders Surveillance At Hyderabad Airports In View Of Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday asked the officials to strictly enforce the model code of conduct to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

At a meeting with officials, she directed them to arrange surveillance at Begumpet Airport as well as Shamshabad Airport.

She reviewed the implementation of the model code of conduct and took stock of the law-and-order situation, setting up check posts and daily seizure reports.

She also asked officials to notify the dry days in the border districts when elections are held in the neighbouring states as per the Election Commission guidelines.

She also directed the Forest Department officials to identify clandestine routes in forests which are used by the smugglers so that surveillance could be increased, and seizures made.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta informed that inter-state meetings with all the neighbouring states have been held and 85 border check posts have been set up by the state.

Integrated check posts, flying squads and static surveillance teams have stepped up vigil which resulted in seizures of around Rs 35 crore during this last fortnight after the model code of conduct came into force.

Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, T.K. Sridevi briefed the Chief Secretary that the increased vigilance by the Commercial Tax department through the integrated border check posts had resulted in the seizure of Rs 5.19 crore after the announcement of the model code of conduct.

The commercial tax department has also mapped commodities coming and going out of the state, which has helped the department to nab habitual offenders. Surveillance has also been increased on manufacturing and trading godowns.