KFC U.K. & Ireland Team Up For The #Greatbritishspringclean: Joining Community And Local Leaders In A Nationwide Litter-Picking Effort

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by KFC UK & Ireland on LinkedIn
Recently, KFC team members, community groups and local government representatives joined forces to tackle the UK's litter problem, as part of Keep Britain Tidy 's annual #GreatBritishSpringClean
It was great to work alongside so many local litter pickin' heroes including Merseyside Youth Association, and local councillors Barbara Murray, Daniel Barrington and Laura Robertson-Collins, to help create cleaner, litter free communities across the UK. A HUGE thanks to everyone who got involved!
Check out some of our favourite snaps from the day.
MENAFN01042024007202015466ID1108044804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.