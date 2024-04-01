KFC U.K. & Ireland Team Up For The #Greatbritishspringclean: Joining Community And Local Leaders In A Nationwide Litter-Picking Effort

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by KFC UK & Ireland on LinkedIn

Recently, KFC team members, community groups and local government representatives joined forces to tackle the UK's litter problem, as part of Keep Britain Tidy 's annual #GreatBritishSpringClean

It was great to work alongside so many local litter pickin' heroes including Merseyside Youth Association, and local councillors Barbara Murray, Daniel Barrington and Laura Robertson-Collins, to help create cleaner, litter free communities across the UK. A HUGE thanks to everyone who got involved!

Check out some of our favourite snaps from the day.