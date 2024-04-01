Xiaomi Launches Its First Electric Car SU7 Sedan With AMAZING Features; To Compete Against Tesla, BYD

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has stepped into the electric vehicle market with its debut offering, the SU7 sedan.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun compared the product to the well-liked Tesla Model 3 at a live event, stating that it should be available in Chinese cities by May.

According to media reports, Jun outlined Xiaomi's lofty goals, which include major investments in key technology in order to position the company as one of the world's leading automakers in 15 to 20 years. The SU7 sedan has a sleek, low profile and is five meters long by two meters wide. Its drag coefficient is 0.195. Xiaomi has nine different color options, such as active rear spoiler, halo tail lights, and water drop headlights.

Inside, you'll find a futuristic cockpit with multiple screens and high-tech features.

The interior boasts a 16.1-inch 3K central console, a 7.1-inch rotating dashboard, and a 56-inch HUD (heads-up display). For added convenience, passengers can mount two tablets on the back seats.

With a peak speed of 265 km/h, the SU7 has impressive acceleration, taking just 2.78 seconds to reach from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour. Similar to Tesla's Cybertruck, its dual motors provide 637 horsepower and 838 newton meters of peak turbo power. Depending on the model, Xiaomi promises a range of 700 to 900 kilometers.

Utilizing Xiaomi's Hyper OS, the SU7 pairs with Xiaomi gadgets with ease. It has numerous displays, a wraparound cockpit, and driver assistance capabilities.

With a starting price of 215,900 Chinese Yuans (about Rs 24,90,413), the base model comes with a 73.6 kWh battery that can go 700 kilometers. At 245,900 yuan (about Rs 28,36,464), the SU7 Pro is equipped with a 94.3 kWh battery that can cover 830 kilometers. With a starting price of 299,900 yuan (about Rs 34,59,356), the top-tier SU7 Max has a 101 kWh battery that offers a range of around 900 kilometers.

With the launch of the SU7, Xiaomi aims to disrupt the status quo and establish itself as a key player in China's rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape.