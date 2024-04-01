Viral Video: IBA Karachi Students Boycott Coca-Cola Recruitment Drive In Solidarity With Gaza (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Students from a renowned institute in Karachi, Pakistan, reportedly boycotted a recruitment drive organized by multinational beverage company Coca-Cola recently.

A video circulating on various social media platforms purportedly captures the moment when these students of Institute of Business Administration (IBA), holding placards, walked out of the event as a company official began addressing the audience.

The reason behind this bold move? According to reports from Pakistani journalists, the students' boycott of the placement drive is believed to be in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The video, which surfaced on March 27, quickly garnered widespread attention, accumulating millions of views across various online platforms. Despite faces being blurred throughout, the determination and unity of the students are evident as they hold placards and exit the auditorium while a speaker addresses the gathering.

"Students at IBA Karachi, Pakistan sent a powerful message today by walking out of a Coca-Cola partnered company's recruitment drive in protest of the ongoing violence in Gaza," said one user.

The conflict in Gaza, which escalated following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel in October 2023, has drawn international attention and sparked debates across various platforms. Israel's subsequent vow to eliminate Hamas from Gaza has led to a surge in tensions in the region.

Pakistan, known for its staunch criticism of Israel's policies, initially adopted a cautious approach to the conflict. Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar expressed his sorrow over the violence, reflecting a sentiment shared by many in the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari further reiterated Pakistan's solidarity with the Palestinian cause during a meeting with Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabei, in Islamabad. Zardari called upon the international community to facilitate the free flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians amidst ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

In a gesture of support, President Zardari pledged additional relief assistance for the Palestinian people, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to standing by its Palestinian brethren in their struggle for justice and dignity.