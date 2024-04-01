Goa: HC Issues Notice To Police Officers Over Photos With Accused Persons

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 1 (IANS) Goa Bench of Bombay High Court has issued notices to police officers for posing for photographs along with accused persons, official said.

According to Advocate General Devidas Pangam, four years back the High Court had banned such practices of clicking photos with accused persons to get it published on newspapers or other media platforms. However, the same has repeated again in recent times.

“High Court has taken suo-motu contempt cognisance against the police officers, who recently posed themselves with accused persons for photographs to be published in newspapers,” Pangam said.

“There is a direction of the High Court banning publication of photographs, showing accused persons along with police posing for it. Though it is banned by the high court, recently one of such photographs was published in newspapers wherein a lady (accused person) was seen along with police,” he further said.

“This is the reason, the High Court has taken cognisance and has issued notices to certain police officers, who are involved in such types of photographs,” he said.

Sources informed that earlier in 2019, the High Court had taken Suo-Motu cognisance of police posing with the mother following her arrest and had sought explanation as the act amounts to violation of human rights.