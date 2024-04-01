(MENAFN- Baystreet) Agilent Gains on Dilution System

Cognition to Host Virtual KOL in Mid-April

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on Friday, April 12, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM ET. The live and archived event may be accessed from the investor relations section of the Cognition website.

The event will feature three experts who will provide insights on the unmet need and the current treatment landscape for Alzheimer's disease, as well as anti-amyloid beta monoclonal antibody drug launches, and commercial uptake.

In addition, the KOLs and Cognition management will discuss CT1812, Cognition's novel oral once-daily sigma-2 (s-2) receptor modulator designed to displace Aß oligomers from their binding sites on neurons. Topics will include details of its mechanism of action and ongoing clinical development program in Alzheimer's disease, which includes the Phase 2 START Study in people with early stage disease and the Phase 2 SHINE Study in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. Topline results from the SHINE Study are anticipated in mid-2024.

A live question and answer session will follow formal presentations.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina.

CGTX shares grabbed a penny to open Monday at $1.83.









