(MENAFN) It is mysterious why the authorities that be, instead of attempting to stop the war in Ukraine from not being able to contain it, look in fact determined on escalating it. The dreadful terror assault in Moscow at the Crocus City Hall that has caused 139 to die as well as 182 injured has made matters worse. Russia is guaranteed to respond to this serious aggravation.



The United States conducted army action towards Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 terrorist assaults on its land, even though the terrorists were not Afghan. In 2003, Leader Bush struck Iraq on the basis that it had terrorist relations, which was not the issue. Russia would have these examples in mind while bearing in mind its reply to the dreadful terror assault it has agonized.



Leader Putin has declared many times in the past, also once more in his new meeting with Tucker Carlson, that the CIA was included in the Islamic insurrection in the Caucasus. As far back as 2015, he stated in a meeting with Rossiya-1 television channel presenter Vladimir Solovyov for a documentary movie ‘President,’ making remarks on The Second Chechen War, that the West was attempting to tear Russia apart by backing terrorists, and that North Caucasus factors were in straight connection with officials of United States intelligence in Azerbaijan.



When the Soviet Union occupied Afghanistan, the United States, together with KSA, militarized Islamic radicals to initiate a jihad from Pakistani land towards Soviet powers.



