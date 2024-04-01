US stock market records strongest performance for Q1 in years

(MENAFN) The Standard & Poor's 500 Index has delivered its most robust performance for a first quarter in half a decade, surging by approximately 10.3 percent over the period. This marks the index's strongest gains during the initial quarter since 2019, when it recorded a notable increase of 13.1 percent. Similarly, the Dow Jones Index experienced significant growth, rising by 5.7 percent during the quarter, marking its most impressive performance for a first quarter since 2021, when it advanced by 7.4 percent. The Nasdaq Index also exhibited notable growth, increasing by 9.3 percent over the same period.



Breaking down the performance on a monthly basis, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index posted a 3.2 percent increase, while the Nasdaq and Dow Jones indices rose by 2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. This strong performance underscores the resilience of the US stock market, with investors buoyed by positive economic indicators and corporate earnings reports.



Furthermore, the profits of the six largest technology companies by market value saw a substantial uptick of approximately 60 percent in the fourth quarter on an annual basis. Notably, Nvidia shares emerged as top performers during the first quarter of the year, while Tesla shares experienced a decline, marking the weakest performance among major stocks.



Overall, the robust performance of the US stock market in the first quarter of 2022 reflects investor confidence and optimism regarding economic recovery and corporate earnings prospects. Despite ongoing uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, the resilience of US equities underscores their appeal as a key investment option for market participants seeking growth and stability in uncertain times.

