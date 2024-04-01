Brand World Summit 2024 Uniting Visionaries With Leaders To Shape The Future Of Branding And Advertising

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, April 1, 2024 -The Economic Times announces the sixth edition of the Brand World Summit (BWS), set to take place on July 5th at the renowned Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Organised by ETBrandEquity, this flagship summit brings together top minds in marketing and growth leadership to steer the course for the future of branding and advertising.



The Brand World Summit is a crucial platform for current and future leaders to engage in insightful discussions on the evolving branding landscape. As India's market potential expands, brands are revamping their strategies. The country's advertising spending is projected to reach Rs 1,55,386 crore in 2024, indicating promising growth prospects.



In today's digital age, marketing has significantly transformed, becoming increasingly data-driven and performance-focused. At the summit, attendees will explore key topics such as understanding Gen AI in Marketing, leveraging artificial intelligence strategies, achieving personalised experiences through AI, and utilising real-time actionable insights from data. Discussions will also cover innovative customer retention strategies, the interplay between branding and performance marketing for business growth, and the evolving role of traditional advertising mediums like billboards. Additionally, the summit will analyse the integration of intelligent chatbots in customer engagement and the challenges of marketing global luxury brands to an Indian audience.



The summit will host immersive sessions, including keynote addresses, fireside chats, case study presentations, workshops, and more. Over 100 distinguished speakers and 1,000 senior executives from leading brands, media agencies, and publishers will converge at BWS, making it the definitive rendezvous for the media, advertising, and marketing sectors.



Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head of Economic Times Business Verticals, emphasised, "The Brand World Summit has evolved into a strategic celebration of marketers, providing a vital platform to address many challenges while unveiling inspiring opportunities. Marketers today stand at the forefront of navigating an ever-evolving marketing landscape, from raising awareness to driving performance. This year's summit pledges to delve deep into the core of technological advancements in marketing and the critical need for ROI justification, solidifying its position as the premier congregation of CMOs."



Notable figures from previous editions include Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India, and Raja Rajmannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer & President of Mastercard. CEOs and CMOs representing India's leading brands, such as Titan Co., ITC, Kellogg Company, P&G India, Mensa Brands, Dream Sports, Britannia, and Ikea India, have graced the summit with their insights and experiences.

