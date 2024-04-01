Azerbaijan issues warning over reported Armenian military buildup along border

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan issued a warning on Sunday regarding what it described as a military buildup by Armenia along the border, emphasizing that any provocative actions would be "resolutely suppressed."



The Defense Ministry, in a statement, highlighted the recent intense movements and military buildups observed within the Armenian army.



"Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border has been observed," the ministry stated.



“Most recently, there has been a further activation of revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, the rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to a high level, and increase of the number of provocative information focused on aggravating the situation in the information environment in preparation for sabotage attempts," the ministry further mentioned.



“In case of any attempt of military provocation by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, it will be resolutely suppressed by the Azerbaijan Army," the ministry cautioned.



"We once again declare that Armenia and its protectors will bear the whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation," it declared.



Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991, stemming from the Armenian military's occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven neighboring areas.



Azerbaijan successfully reclaimed much of this territory during a conflict in the autumn of 2020, which concluded following a Russian-mediated peace deal. This agreement not only facilitated the return of occupied territories to Azerbaijan but also paved the way for diplomatic normalization between both countries.

