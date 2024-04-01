City Center Doha Announces Opening Of New Gold Souq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City Center Doha, one of the largest and most prominent malls in Qatar, has announced the launch of the all-new Gold Souq Square, in a traditionally themed opening ceremony. The new shopping area is fully dedicated to jewellery lovers who can enjoy shopping for their favourite luxurious pieces of gold and diamond from over 20 newly opened outlets.

H E Shaikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani honoured the ribbon-cutting of the Souq, accompanied by members of the management of both Aamal and City Center Doha, as well as reputable media and social media figures.

H E Shaikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani (second right) with Ambassador of Türkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu (left) and other officials during the opening ceremony.

The word“Souq” means“market” in Arabic, inspired by the traditional Arabian gold markets. Increasingly occupied by a range of sellers from the Gulf region, the Gold Souq is located on the east side of the mall, on the second floor under the newly opened food court. All these shops are listed on the mall's website citycenterdoha.

On this occasion, Murat Kayman, General Manager of City Center Doha, commented:“It is with pleasure that I witness the opening of the new Gold Souq. This marks a significant occasion as we expand our diverse community of retail offerings. As we embark on this exciting journey, we are pleased to welcome this new addition to our tenant mix, which aims to enrich the shopping experience of our visitors. This addition not only enhances our retail landscape but also reinforces our commitment to providing a dynamic destination where every visit promises satisfaction and delight.