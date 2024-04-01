Gippy Grewal, Jasmine Bhasin-Starrer 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' To Hit Screens On Sep 13

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Monday announced that the third franchise of 'Ardaas', titled 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is set to hit the theatres on September 13, this year.

The emotional family drama stars Gippy, Jasmine Bhasin, and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Taking to social media, Gippy shared a poster, which features a beautiful mountainous landscape with Gurudwara in the middle.

The post is captioned: " 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' third franchise of 'Ardaas'. Releasing worldwide in cinemas on September 13, 2024".

Jasmine took to Instagram stories, and penned a small note, which reads as: "Honoured to be the part of one of the most successful franchise #ardaas thank you @humblemotionpictcures @gippygrewal."

Expressing his excitement on the film's release date, Gippy said: "The 'Ardaas' franchise holds a special place in my heart. Its core message of kindness and faith has the power to unite people. I'm thrilled to share this new chapter with the audience and incredibly grateful for the partnership with Jio Studios and Panorama Studios in bringing this story to life."

The first instalment of the movie was released in 2016, while the second film of the franchise 'Ardaas Karaan' was released in 2019.

The movie revolves around Master Gurmukh (Gurpreet), who is posted in a government school in a village. He helps villagers by reminding them of their good values.

The movie also stars Prince Kanwaljeet Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghuveer Boli.

Jio Studios, Humble Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios present 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', written and directed by Gippy.

Produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Divay Dhamija.

It will be released on September 13.