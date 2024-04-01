U.S. House Speaker Exploring Options To Proceed With Ukraine Aid Issue Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, intends to submit a Ukraine aid bill to a vote while looking for the best options for himself to resolve the issue.

That's according to Matt Gaetz, an ultra-right Republican who has long opposed assistance to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, referring to CNN .

Faced with threats to his speakership from far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Green for putting a bipartisan spending bill to the floor, the speaker won the support of some of the other far-right figures, including Gaetz.

Whether or not Johnson keeps his speaker's gavel may hinge on how he handles the next divisive policy issue coming down the pike: funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia, CNN reports.

USassures that assistance to Ukraine is top of agenda

Asked if he'd change his mind about supporting Johnson if the speaker puts a Ukraine bill on the floor that is not paid for by spending cuts, Gaetz said:“If there were no offsets we'd be really disappointed. I think we need to not deficit-spend to fund Ukraine. I also think that we need to have our own border prioritized. And I think Speaker Johnson shares that viewpoint.”

People who have spoken to the speaker in recent days say he is keenly aware that the motion to vacate is looming large as he makes key decisions about Ukraine aid, which could determine the trajectory of his political career – whether it's in the immediate term or more long term. Over the two-week Easter recess, Johnson has been quietly working with key lieutenants to chart a course on his Ukraine strategy.

At the same time, Democrats are signaling that they will save Johnson if he moves a Ukraine bill they can support. But if he moves a bill that is narrower than their demands, or includes new border restrictions, he risks putting off both Democrats and right-wing Republicans who are opposed to a dollar more for Ukraine. Plus, adding spending cuts to offset the Ukraine package - as Gaetz and other hardliners want- would prompt stiff Democratic opposition.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 22, the House approved a government funding package in the amount of $1.2 trillion. It was also approved by Senate and signed off by President. Some Republicans opposed the legislation that would allow to further fund the government.

In February, the Senate supported a bill laying down $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including $61 billion to Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that ex-president Donald Trump stated that aid to other nations can only be provided in the form of a loan.