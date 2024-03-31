State Security Court Convicts Over 110,000 Individuals For Drug-Related Crimes In Four Years

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The State Security Court has seen a "significant" number of drug-related convictions between 2020 and 2023, with a total of 110,425 individuals found guilty of various drug crimes.

These crimes ranged from trafficking to possession and distribution, averaging 75 convictions per day over the past four years, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The convicted individuals were found to have possessed and concealed a "large" amount of drugs, including 26,336,380 drug pills, 19,143 kilogrammes of hashish, 329 kilogrammes of cocaine, 91 kilogrammes of synthetic cannabis, and 684 kilogrammes of marijuana.

From 2020 to February 13, 2024, the State Security Court reviewed an average of 20,878 drug cases annually, totalling 83,515 cases. The court's sentences were severe, reaching up to 30 years in prison and even including death penalties in cases that resulted in fatalities.