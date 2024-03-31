Russia Positioning Barges Near Novorossiysk Port To Defend Against Ukrainian Attacks UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has positioned barges near the entrance to the Black Sea Fleet facility of Novorossiysk Sea Port in an effort to enhance the defenses of the port against attacks from Ukrainian Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update on Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Recent imagery analysis has identified four barges positioned at the entrance to the Black Sea Fleet facility of Novorossiysk Sea Port. The ministry considers such a step an effort to enhance the defenses of the port against attacks from Ukrainian USVs.

British intelligence said that due to an increased risk of Ukrainian strikes in their traditional homeport of Sevastopol, Novorossiysk port now serves a crucial role "in sheltering the Black Sea Fleet's most valuable assets."

The update also states that the former Commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov was replaced following Ukrainian successes in the use of USVs against Russian targets both at sea and in port.

"His replacement, Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, has likely sought to improve the survival chances of Russian vessels by adopting further preventative and defensive measures, including narrowing the entrance gap to port facilities," the ministry said.