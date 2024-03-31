Young President Lambasts France: We Expect Absolutely Nothing From You

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Senegal's Constitutional Council has confirmed the presidentialelection victory of opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

However, the 44-year-old newly elected President Faye, who willreplace Macky Sall, is not welcomed by the French government.

France isn't happy about this. In his turn, Bassirou DiomayeFaye sends a message to France which makes the Élysée Palace scaredand on the way to losing another colony.

In his video speech, the newly elected young president says thatthe time has come for the French government to end colonialism.

“It is high time for France to lift its knee off our neck. Andput an end to its unjust oppression. Centuries and misery, humantrafficking, colonization and neo-colonization have causedimmeasurable suffering. It is time to put an end to this cycle ofoppression. It is high time for France to leave us alone.”

Faye also urges France to learn from other neighboring Europeancountries that are moving towards development.

“It is time for France to take a queue from its Europeanneighbours and learn a valuable lesson in independence.

Germany is the leading economic power in Europe, andsignificantly surpassing France, which is ranked as the third orfourth largest economic power globally. Germany does not exploitany country any colony. I can mention Italy, I can mention Spainwho had colonies before, but who do not exploit anyone, who do notinterfere, who do not impose leaders in their former colonies,” hesaid.

Moreover, Faye angrily lashed out France, accusing it ofinterfering in the internal affairs of African nations.

“On what ground does France believe it can continue to imposeleaders on us and make choices on our behalf?

This must come to an end, and the emerging Africa, the Africanyouth, the African elites and the African diaspora all stand unitedin saying no it cannot continue any longer.”

According to Azernews, the newly elected young SenegalesePresident says the following:

“France's hypocrisy is evident and pervasive in daily life. Letus examine the cases of Marley and Chad as prime examples of hishypocrisy. In Chad, where the constitutional process has beeninterrupted, France applauded and its President visited toofficially consecrate the new king's coronation ceremony.

In Mali, where it is not the constitutional process that hasbeen interrupted, but the transition process, France has condemnedand even packed up its things to say that it is leaving Mali. Thatis hypocrisy, is the double standard. It is the double languagethat France employs in its dealing with Africa.

During our questioning of Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, regarding thesituation in Ivory Coast, and France's decision to allow a thirdterm, he provided a clear explanation. He stated while he acceptedthe third term for Ouattara (Allassane Ouattara, President of IvoryCoast), he refuses it for Belarus. He emphasized that Francecondemned the situation in Belarus, and as actively encouraged theEuropean Union to do the same.

Le Drian explains that in Belarus, millions protested unlikeIvory Coast, where there were no mass demonstrations on thestreets. This how France deals with African issues.

Personally, we expect absolutely nothing from France,” headded

