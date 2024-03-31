Hostage Situation In Netherlands' Ede Ends Peacefully, Motive Under Investigation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

A tense hostage situation in the central Dutch town of Ede ended peacefully on Saturday with the release of four hostages and the arrest of a suspect, police announced.

Ede Mayor Rene Verhulst told a press conference that the victims, all employees of Cafe Petticoat, were physically unharmed but“still completely distraught” following the ordeal.

The incident began early Saturday morning at the popular bar. Police swiftly responded and established negotiations with the hostage-taker, who was armed with several knives and a backpack. Heavily armed officers, along with snipers and the Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD), secured the perimeter.

By mid-morning, three hostages were released. Shortly after noon, the fourth hostage was freed and the suspect was apprehended.

Authorities are investigating the suspect's motive, who was previously convicted of threatening behaviour in 2023. Police have so far ruled out terrorism as a potential motive.

As a precaution, approximately 150 homes surrounding the cafe were evacuated. Evacuees were housed in the town hall, while part of the city remained cordoned off with shops closed.