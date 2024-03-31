Romanian Energy Minister To Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja will pay a visitAzerbaijan to participate in the 8th meeting of the JointCommission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Romania, to beheld in Baku, Azernews reports.

The co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side isSahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of thePopulation.

Azerbaijan and Romania have established diverse cooperationefforts with the goal of mutually benefiting both nations.

Over the past ten years, the two countries have signed over 50interstate and intergovernmental agreements to enhancecollaboration.