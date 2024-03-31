Media Development Agency, Special Communications And Information Security State Service Release Joint Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Media Development Agency and the State Service of SpecialCommunication and Information Security of the Republic ofAzerbaijan have released a joint statement, Azernews reports.

The statement reads as follows:

"TikTok social media accounts have been spreading false (fake)news about the launch of military operations and the presence ofAzerbaijani martyrs. We declare that the fake news created bymanipulation of old data does not reflect any reality and is afailed attempt to mislead public opinion.

We call on the citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists, and socialactivists to always be principled in such situations and exercisevigilance to avoid falling under the influence of campaigns basedon fake and false information.

Appropriate measures are being taken against the source of thementioned fake accounts.”