Chandan Roy Sanyal Shares How Climate Of A Place Helps Him In Adding Colours To His Performances

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his two recently released projects, the streaming show 'Lootere' and the streaming movie 'Patna Shuklla', has shared that for him the climate of a place adds in the character build-up.

The actor said that it's one of the crucial things that work on a subconscious level to add nuances to a character.

Chandan's part in 'Lootere' is based out of Ukraine, the country which is currently engaged in a full-blown war with Russia.

The actor recently spoke with IANS about both the projects and shared how he adds colours to his performances.

Chandan told IANS:“ 'Lootere' is another addition to the repertoire of the path-breaking streaming shows from India for the simple fact that it's created by Hansal Mehta, one of the most acclaimed directors in India. The world of 'Lootere' is very intriguing as it factors in pirates, the ocean, the African culture, the hijack and the crew onboard. The physical setting alone makes for a compelling watch, add to it the drama and the action, and you have an amazing show on the plate.”

Pankaj Tripathi once said that climate also shapes the performance of actors. European actors tend to use less hand gestures, and put their hands in the pocket considering Europe's cold climate. However, actors in India use a lot of hand gestures as a part of non-verbal communication as India mostly has a warmer climate.

Talking about the effect of climate on his performances, Chandan told IANS:“For me, it works on a subconscious level. Climate definitely helps me to build-up a character. It helps in adding the colours and fine tune the performance but a large part of the performance comes from the text. The script, which is the source material, is essentially the roadmap and helps an actor to stay on track when we talk about the changing arc or the trajectory of a character.”

And it holds true considering the stark contrast in both performances of him in 'Lootere' and 'Patna Shuklla', Chandan plays a lawyer in the latter.

To get into the technicalities of his part of a lawyer, the actor also discussed a lot with his friend who is a corporate lawyer. The discussion went a long way to help me under the intricacies of India's legal system and its different realms.