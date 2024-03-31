Japanese finance minister indicates readiness to intervene in yen drop

(MENAFN) Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki recently addressed concerns regarding the yen's decline, attributing the trend to what he described as "speculative" movements in the market. He underscored the authorities' vigilance in monitoring the speed of the yen's movements rather than focusing solely on its levels, emphasizing Tokyo's readiness to intervene if necessary to address abrupt declines in the currency.



Suzuki reiterated previous warnings issued by Japanese officials, emphasizing that they remain prepared to take action to address irregularities in currency movements. Expressing concern over the yen's persistent decline despite a narrowing interest rate gap, albeit slight, Suzuki suggested that speculative activities may be driving market dynamics.



Highlighting the importance of stable currency prices, Suzuki emphasized that sharp fluctuations are undesirable from a broader economic standpoint. The Finance Minister's remarks underscore the Japanese government's commitment to maintaining stability in the currency market and addressing any disruptive movements that may undermine economic equilibrium.



Analysts have pointed to the near-zero interest rates set by the Bank of Japan as a factor contributing to the yen's decline. Expectations of a continued wide gap between US and Japanese interest rates provide traders with rationale to continue selling the yen, further exacerbating its downward trajectory.



Suzuki's comments reflect the delicate balance Japanese authorities must strike in navigating currency dynamics amidst global economic uncertainties. With the yen's value influenced by various factors, including interest rate differentials and speculative trading activities, policymakers remain vigilant in safeguarding financial stability and promoting sustainable economic growth.

