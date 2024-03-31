Argentina records 163,419 cases of dengue fever this year

(MENAFN) Argentina's Ministry of Health disclosed on Saturday that the country has recorded a total of 163,419 cases of dengue fever thus far in 2024, as reported in its National Epidemiological Bulletin (BEN).



The bulletin indicated that the central region accounted for the highest number of cases, closely followed by the northeastern region. Conversely, the western and southern regions reported relatively fewer cases of the disease.



The cumulative incidence rate currently stands at 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reflecting the widespread impact of dengue fever across various regions of Argentina. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat the spread of the disease and mitigate its impact on public health.



Efforts to control mosquito populations and raise awareness about preventive measures remain crucial in addressing the dengue fever outbreak in the country.



"Deaths were recorded in all age groups, with the highest mortality rate among those over 80 years of age," the BEN stated.



The Ministry of Health has recommended that individuals strengthen their efforts in preventing the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.



This entails actions such as removing potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, utilizing repellents to avoid mosquito bites, and promptly seeking medical assistance if symptoms of the illness manifest.

