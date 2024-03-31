Customs Adopting Global Best Practices To Prevent Entry Of Hazardous Materials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Customs is developing general standards in accordance with international best practices to prevent the entry of hazardous materials, said an official.

In a recent Customs newsletter, Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Abdullah, Acting Head of Customs Risk Section, shed light on analysing and studying international and regional seizures to identify new smuggling methods.

Al Abdullah said,“One of the most important competencies of Customs Risk Section is to identify, study and analyse customs risks, take the necessary measures to monitor and prevent them. Also, to develop general standards in accordance with international best practices to prevent the entry of hazardous materials, in addition to the speedy completion of customs procedures on goods in accordance with selectivity standards and the customs lane system.

“Information is exchanged through the local information exchange office in the Customs Risk Section on smuggling crimes and international and regional seizures with the offices of the World Customs Organization, and the information is analysed with the aim of reducing smuggling operations,” he added.

The Risk Section is considered the safety valve of the Customs Authority, as it prepares preliminary, executive and future studies and develops all expected possibilities according to data and indicators to reduce risks, as it plays an important role in protecting the state and society through the security cycle assigned to the authority.

The official said piracy operations in the field of intellectual property rights are combated by preventing the entry of counterfeit goods or those that violate intellectual property rights in accordance with the provisions of applicable legislation. Manifest is also considered the passport of the goods, through which the goods are identified before arrival, which facilitates the follow-up and targeting of goods in case of suspicion, and activating and strengthening the partnership and communication between the Authority and the governmental and private sectors.

He said international and regional seizures received by the Authority are dealt with by analysing and studying the seizures by identifying innovative methods and techniques in smuggling operations, secret places and hideouts used in concealment operations, as well as identifying prohibited and narcotic substances.

Speaking about the future plan to develop the work in the section, he said, work is underway to develop the risk system through the risk platform programme, customs intelligence, and an informatics company in cooperation with SAS.

Al Abdullah also highlighted cooperation between the Risk Section and regional and international organisations in terms of intelligence and information exchange. He said, this is done through the Regional Intelligence Information Exchange Office (RIEO) for information exchange in the Middle East, based in Riyadh, and also by entering customs seizure reports in the World Customs Organization (WCO) network and accessing the seizure reports entered by WCO member countries in the aforementioned network.