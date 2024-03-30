Algeria Pres.: It's High Time Palestine Got Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, March 30 (KUNA) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for more pressures on the Israeli occupation authorities to force them into compliance with the UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

"It's high time Palestine got full UN membership," he said in a televised speech, noting that the UN Security Council is required to step in and ensure respect for its resolutions.

"There is a real prospect for Palestinian statehood," President Tabboune affirmed, adding that his country would continue lobbying relentlessly at the UN Security Council for the establishment of the independent state of Palestine.

He affirmed Algeria's keenness on maintaining strong ties with neighboring countries based on reciprocity, and mutual respect for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of one another. (end)

