Ayla Aqaba Receives 1.5 Soaring Migratory Birds

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, March 30 (Petra) -- A survey by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, Aqaba Bird Observatory, found that last fall's migration season in Ayla underlined the southern region as a vital stopover site for migratory birds."Aqaba occupies a key position on the second most important bird migration route in the world, making it a vital resting place for more than 1.5 million migratory soaring birds and millions of non-soaring birds during their migration between Eurasia and Africa," according to the survey.It stressed the need to continue Ayla's efforts towards a sustainable vital ecosystems, noting that it continues to play a pivotal role in protecting biodiversity through creating diverse environments within the Ayla project, which makes it a birdwatching tourist destination."Ayla is a key stopover for migratory birds, with its green spaces and artificial lakes major stopping points," said Ayla Oasis Development Company Managing Director Sahel Dudin, adding that more than 270 species had been recorded by Aqaba Bird Observatory and Ayla Project.For his part, Aqaba Bird Observatory Director Firas Rahahleh said that a survey in the Ayla project during the fall migration season recorded 93 bird species, four of which were threatened, as well as a rare species.He said a new bird, the Lesser White-fronted Goose, was recorded this season after it was first spotted in 2018.Other species documented were: the White-eyed Red Duck (Ferruginous Duck), which is threatened with extinction both locally and globally, with four pairs observed in November, in addition to two other threatened species, the Steppe Eagle and the Levantine plover (Lapwing), According to Rahahleh.