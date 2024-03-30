Watch: Laurel River Wins $12 Million Dubai World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 8:43 PM
Last updated: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 9:53 PM
Laurel River won the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday night.
Watch the video below:
Earlier, the action got going with Saudi Arabia's Tilal Al Khalediah charging away to win the $1 million Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians, the first race of the afternoon.
Ridden by Adel Al Furaydi, Tilal Al Khalediah beat Barakka by six and a half-length in the 2,000-metre contest.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Two Rivers Over, trained by Doug O'Neill, chased down Walk Of Stars and defending champion Isolate to clinch the $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile run over 1,600 metres.
Tower Of London, the mount of Ryan Moore, made the push in the final furlongs of the 3,200-metre affair to triumph in the $1 million Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup.
California Spangle, ridden by Brenton Avdulla, beat out Star Of Mystery, the ride of the famed Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, to win the $1.5 million Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.
Japan's Forever Young clinched the $1million Group 2 UAE Derby, while record UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O'Shea rode Tuz to victory in the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, run over 1,200 metres.
Facteur Cheval, the ride of Maxime Guyon, won the $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf ($5 million), run over a distance of 1,800 metres.
Godolphin's Rebel's Romance, ridden by Dubai World Cup winner William Buick, landed the $6 million Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic.
RESULTS
Race 1: Group 1: Dubai Kahayla Classic for the Purebred Arabians ($1 million)
Winner: Tilal Al Khalediah
Race 2: Group 2: Godolphin Mile ($1 million)
Winner: Two Rivers Over
Race 3: Group 2: Dubai Gold Cup ($1 million)
Winner: Tower Of London
Race 4: Group 1: Al Quoz Sprint ($1.5 million)
Winner: California Spangle
Race 5: Group 2: UAE Derby ($1 million)
Winner: Forever Young
Race 6: Group 1: Dubai Golden Shaheen ($2 million)
Winner: Tuz
Race 7: Group 1: Dubai Turf ($5 million)
Winner: Facteur Cheval
Race 8: Group 1: Dubai Sheema Classic ($6 million)
Winner: Rebel's Romance
Race 9: Group 1: Dubai World Cup (12 million)
Winner: Laurel River
ALSO READ:
Dubai World Cup: O'Shea pays tribute to tough horse after winning second Dubai Golden Shaheen title
Dubai World Cup: Forever Young stamps Kentucky ticket with UAE Derby victory
Dubai World Cup: Stuff of dreams as Aussie jockey wins $1.5m Al Quoz Sprint in record time
Dubai World Cup: Tower of London wins the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
Dubai World Cup: Two Rivers Over wins Godolphin Mile
Dubai World Cup: Tilal Al Khalediah wins Dubai Kahayla Classic
MENAFN30032024000049011007ID1108039568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.