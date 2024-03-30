Indonesian Community In Qatar Holds Iftar During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Throughout the month of Ramadan, Indonesian community in Qatar with the support from the Indonesian Embassy held various activities such as the Nuzulul Quran on 17 of Ramadan (27 March), and also Iftar Jama'i_ with Indonesian Community (29 March). The activities were held at several areas such as in Doha and Al Khor. The activity also involved various entities of Indonesian society in Qatar, such as the Indonesia's Nahdlatul Ulama Special Branch, Indonesian Community Association in Al Khor and the Indonesian Moslem Society in Qatar.

The activities mainly aim to strengthen familyhood among the Indonesian community. It is estimated that around 23,000 Indonesian citizens currently reside in Qatar. They work in various sectors ranging from oil and gas, hospitality, education, banking, aviation, domestic workers etc. Ambassador of Indonesia, Ridwan Hassan expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian community for all the initiatives that have been carried out throughout the month of Ramadan.

MENAFN30032024000067011011ID1108039302