Empowering Rental Companies Worldwide: Supercar Sharing's Commission-Free Platform

(MENAFN- Pressat) Zurich, 30 March 2024 - Supercar Sharing®, a innovator in the luxury car rental industry, has unveiled an exciting new listing platform including innovative features designed to optimize the way luxury rental companies connect with clients worldwide. With the launch of this platform, Supercar Sharing aims to elevate the rental experience for both renters and clients, offering unprecedented access to luxury vehicles from verified rental companies across the globe.

Since its inception in 2021, Supercar Sharing has rapidly gained traction in the market, doubling its traffic from 2022. In 2023, the platform attracted over 30,000 unique visitors and generated more than 220,000 web views, as per Google Analytics metrics. With this impressive growth trajectory, Supercar Sharing is poised to become one of the most visited car rental platforms globally by 2026, providing a dynamic marketplace for luxury car enthusiasts and rental companies alike.

Supercar Sharing's newly introduced car management system allows rental companies to effortlessly edit vehicles from their inventory, ensuring optimal fleet control and organization. Coupled with comprehensive vehicle descriptions and data, rental companies can showcase their fleet with detail including engine soundcheck and even a 3d virtualization of their vehicles, captivating potential clients and enhancing their market presence.

One of Supercar Sharing's key differentiators is its commitment to empowering rental companies without charging commissions. While traditional rental platforms typically impose hefty commission fees ranging from 10% to 30% on vehicle bookings, which significantly diminishes a rental company's revenue potential, Supercar Sharing disrupts this model by offering subscription-based listings. This enables rental firms to retain the highest profits possible, maximizing their revenue potential and driving sustainable growth.

Moreover, Supercar Sharing empowers rental companies with flexible pricing configurations, enabling them to set rates based on various factors such as duration, season, location, and vehicle type.

In addition to robust car management, presentation and pricing features, the Supercar Sharing platform facilitates direct communication between rental companies and clients, fostering transparency and trust throughout the rental process. Through integrated messaging systems, rental companies can address inquiries promptly and provide personalized assistance, enhancing the overall rental experience for clients.



"We're thrilled to introduce these groundbreaking features to the luxury car rental industry," said Deivis H. Valdes, CEO of Supercar Sharing AG. "At Supercar Sharing, we're dedicated to empowering rental companies with advanced tools and resources to thrive in today's competitive market. Our commission-free model and subscription-based listings ensure that rental firms can unlock their full earning potential while providing a professional and transparent rental experience to clients. With our new platform, we aim to not only streamline operations but also elevate the industry standards, offering unparalleled convenience and profitability for our partners and clients."

The new feature serves as an additional platform for rental companies to showcase their fleet of luxury vehicles, allowing them to reach a broader audience of discerning clients.

Rental companies from all around the world are invited to participate in Supercar Sharing's new platform. Interested companies can submit their applications to begin listing their luxury vehicles and profiles.

