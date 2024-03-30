Cambodia Visa For Chile, Finnish, Croatia, Czech And Danish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR CHILEAN CITIZENS

Starting from 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Cambodia has been using an e-Visa system that enables foreign nationals to enter the country via an online procedure. The e-Visa for Cambodia is a digital travel permit available to citizens from over 200 countries, including Chile. The Cambodia e-Visa permits Chilean citizens to travel to the country for short visits for tourism or leisure purposes. Chilean citizens are allowed to stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days by obtaining a single e-visa. The Cambodian e-Visa remains valid for a period of three months, commencing from the approval date. The visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed from the comfort of one's office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

