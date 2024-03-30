Jerash Celebrates Ramadan With Cultural Festivities At Municipal Hall

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, March 30 (Petra) - Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the Greater Jerash Municipal Hall has been a hub of cultural and community engagement, offering a diverse array of activities and events to enrich the Ramadan experience.Among the ongoing activities, a book fair organized by the Ministry of Culture has been a prominent feature, providing visitors access to a wide selection of literary works.Additionally, tailored sports activities for children and youth have been conducted, fostering physical well-being and camaraderie among participants.The cultural aspect of the evenings has been elevated with the presentation of the theatrical production "Shamosa," directed by Omran Enouz. Attendees have also been captivated by performances from a religious troupe and engaging storytelling sessions by Ruba Omar.Furthermore, the event has provided a platform for cultural exchange through various competitions, award ceremonies, and an exhibition showcasing the creative endeavors of the governorate's cultural entities.